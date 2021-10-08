Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene Pose In Scuba Diving Costumes In New Unseen Photo; See Pic

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, often relive their times in the US through throwback photos. After sharing their kid's childhood photos, the couple was seen donning their scuba diving costumes in a new unseen photo. Dr Nene shared the new photo via Instagram and revealed it was from their vacation in Florida. He also had a nice name for Madhuri to describe her fearlessness.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Nene shared an unseen picture with his wife and Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit. In the photo, the couple were wearing scuba diving costumes. They were standing in a parking lot as per the picture's background. Through the caption, Dr Nene revealed the photo was from Florida, where they were learning scuba diving" during summers. He wrote, "Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees." He further shared Madhuri Dixit was daring enough to go down 100 feet and compared her with Jacques Cousteau. He wrote, "Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world."

Madhuri Dixit's fans showered her with love. They were thrilled to see the unseen photo of young Madhuri. One of the fans wrote, "How does she look so beautiful even in full scuba gear??," while another one wrote, "Love Madhuri! Not just a pretty face but a woman who wants to experience life to the fullest." They also spammed heart emojis in the comment section.

On Madhuri Dixit's work front

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene tied the knot in 1999. Following her marriage, the actor took a sabbatical from the industry and relocated to the US. She and Dr Nene welcomed their two sons in the US. She moved back to India in 2014 with her family. The actor also returned to the silver screen. Madhuri Dixit is currently serving as a judge on the ColoursTV reality show Dance Deewane 3. The Dhak Dhak girl is now set to make her digital debut with her upcoming series Finding Anamika. She will play the role of a missing global superstar.

Image: Instagram/@drneneofficial