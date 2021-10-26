Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene Smile As They Pose With Apple CEO Tim Cook In Throwback Pic

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Shriram Nene recently took to Instagram and shared a memorable picture with none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook. The memory was clicked during Tim Cook's 2016 visit to India. For Dr. Nene, meeting Tim Cook was an "Apple fanboy" moment and honour. In his Instagram post, he revealed that the Apple CEO shared some insights on his journey with the company during their meeting.

"Great Leaders lead great companies," wrote Dr. Shriram Nene while sharing the throwback picture. "Was an honor to meet Tim Cook and get some colourful insights on his journey with Apple some years ago. How it has grown since then," he added. The picture showed the trio smiling for the camera at a party that was hosted for him.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene share throwback memory with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook visited India in the May of 2016. After landing in Mumbai on a private jet from China, he visited the city's famed Shree Siddhivinayak temple. Apart from Dr. Nene, Madhuri had then shared a picture with him and explained her ‘pleasure’ of meeting him. "It was a pleasure meeting Tim Cook and the Apple team yesterday. Loved seeing everyone! (sic)" Madhuri had written at the time. Have a look:

The adorable couple recently marked 22 years of togetherness with special love decked posts on social media. The couple had tied the knot on October 17, 1999. “Time flies when you're having fun and that's exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I've spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I'm so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here's to many great years ahead (sic),” Dr. Nene wrote then in a post dedicated to his lovely wife Madhuri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. She had also judged the reality show Dance Deewane.

It was a pleasure meeting Tim Cook and the Apple team at @iamsrk 's house yesterday. Loved seeing everyone! pic.twitter.com/Aco8aLsddB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 19, 2016

IMAGE: Twitter/MadhuriDixit