Madhuri Dixit Drops Video With Her Mother On Her B'day, Calls Her 'source Of Inspiration'

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram on Sunday night and dropped a video that gave a glimpse of some of her priceless moments with her mother Snehlata Dixit. The short clip had some family portraits, and in one of the pics, Madhuri's mom had also accompanied her to her shoot set. The Khal Nayak star also took a trip down memory lane and shared a black-and-white pic with Snehlata on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

Madhuri went on to call her mother her 'source of inspiration' and strength through all the ups and downs in her life. "Words fall short to express what you mean to me and our family. Happy Birthday, Aai. वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा आई," she wrote in her heartwarming note. The song titled Because You Loved Me Theme from Up Close and Personal by Céline Dion played in the backdrop.

London Confidential actor Mouni Roy dropped hearts, whereas Farah Khan Kunder and Sajjad Nahavandi wished Madhuri Dixit's mother on the special day.

Recently, an adorable throwback picture of the actor along with her mother, Snehlata Dixit, also surfaced on the internet. The two pics were fit into a collage by a fan and soon netizens said that the duo resembled each other a lot. In the first image, Snehlata posed for a candid pic while donning a saree with two braids. In the next pic, Madhuri Dixit pulled off a pink outfit and opted for flower garlands. A user wrote, "xerox copy," whereas another fan penned, "Daughter of a beautiful mother."

Last year, Madhuri had said that her mother is 'precious' and the most beautiful woman in the whole world. She had called her the anchor in the stormy sea of life and the wind in the sails. Madhuri had remarked that she cherishes her more with each passing day.

On the work front, Madhuri is a part of the show Dance Deewane 3. In the recent episode, actor Raveena Tandon graced the stage and the duo matched steps on the iconic numbers Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Take a look at the video here:

