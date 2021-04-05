Madhuri Dixit Enjoys Mouth-watering Cheat Meal Post Her Snorkeling Session At Maldives

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is keeping her fans updated about her vacation in the Maldives. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account, clicked during her stay at the picturesque location. She recently shared a video, speaking about her experience of snorkelling in the Maldives waterbody. Post her snorkelling session, she indulged in some cheat meals. Take a look.

Madhuri Dixit's photos from Maldives

Madhuri Dixit, who keeps a strict diet throughout the week, indulged in some junk food over the weekend, to end her week-long vacation on the island, with her family. She shared a picture of her cheat meal and wrote, 'Sunday Mood', as her caption. As reported by Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit Nene left for the island shortly after 18 crew members of the dance reality show Dance Deewane tested positive for Coronavirus. Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges of the reality dance show.

Speaking about her vacation, Madhuri Dixit's Instagram is flooded with pictures of her posing, with the most breathtaking backdrops. Apart from enjoying spa and water sports in the Maldives, she also shared pictures of her special date night, with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. The couple enjoyed dinner on a quiet evening, surrounded by the sea and sand.

Madhuri Dixit shared this video on her Instagram, after her snorkelling session in the island destination. Snorkelling is the practice of swimming through water bodies with well-equipped masks, breathing tube called snorkel and swimfins. In the video, she shared that she enjoyed a spa and also enjoyed snorkelling, which left a mark on her face. She added that the masks always leave a mark on her face and thus she likes to call it her mask-face. She also showed her concern over the rising number of Covid cases in Mumbai, urging her fans to stay safe.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is seen as one of the judges of a dance reality show Dance Dewaane. She was last seen in the film Kalank, along with an ensemble cast of actors Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

(Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram)

