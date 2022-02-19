Madhuri Dixit Explains One Of The Main Reasons For Doing 'The Fame Game'; Read

After being a significant part of more than 90 movies over the years, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her OTT debut with the highly-awaited Netflix series, The Fame Game. The thriller series will feature Madhuri essaying the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand whose disappearance discloses some of the darkest secrets of her life.

Apart from her, some of the other popular actors who will be seen in the series include Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, Suhasini Mulay, Shubhangi Latkar, Abhishek Khandekar, Sheena Chohan, among others. The series has been slated to surface on Netflix on 25 February 2022.

Madhuri Dixit goes candid about her OTT debut with The Fame Game

According to Hindustan Times, the Dhak Dhak girl recently talked about making her debut in OTT and added how she felt strange about the debut tag after working in the industry for 35 years. Adding to it, she even mentioned that it was kind of true because there were so many different avenues and when one is doing it for the first time, they are debuting. "It's wonderful because I'm like a child, like a student of cinema. I love learning. For me, it's a different language of making films, a different system," she added.

Madhuri Dixit also revealed one of the main reasons for doing The Fame Game and stated that her character was nothing like her. She then mentioned that though her character had some experiences that she had like fame and being a big star, what she was actually going through was very different from her. She further shed light on that one similarity between her and her character in the show among thousands of differences and revealed that it was their shared disdain for the word 'comeback'.

Additionally, she also talked about the reason why she agreed to debut on OTT and revealed that she really liked the idea and the whole script in general. She further stated that she felt it was a great fit and liked the idea of someone so famous suddenly disappearing. She stated, "I liked the idea and the whole script in general and also liked the idea of someone so famous suddenly disappearing. There were great directors in Bejoy and Karishma Kohli. I felt it was a great fit, so I said yes."

