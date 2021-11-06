Madhuri Dixit Extends Bhai Dooj Wishes To Fans As She Posts Pic With Brother

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram on Saturday to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her Bhai Dooj celebrations. Other actors from the industry including Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor also shared sneak-peeks into their celebrations with their siblings on social media. Bhai Dooj marks the end of the five-day festival of Diwali and a day for siblings to celebrate the bond they share.

Madhuri Dixit's wishes her fans a Happy Bhai Dooj

The Bollywood star shared an image in which she can be seen posing with her brother, Ajit Dixit on the festival of Bhai Dooj. She wore a light green kurta, which she paired with white palazzo pants and a long chain, while her brother wore a blue formal shirt. She wrote in the caption, "Wishing everyone #HappyBhaiduj."

Madhuri had earlier revealed that it was her brother who first introduced her to her now-husband, Dr Nene. She opened up about the incident on The Anupam Kher Show and mentioned that her brother sneakily invited Dr Nene's family over and that was when she began to like him. The actor's brother often features on her account on festivals, and on Bhai Dooj specifically, several Bollywood celebrities shared glimpses of their bond with their sibling online.

Kartik Aaryan posted an adorable picture with his sister, in which the duo can be seen smiling for a selfie. The actor could be seen in a grey shirt in the picture, that seemed to be clicked after the Bhai Dooj puja. He captioned the image, "Iss Bhai Dooj…. Say No to gifts" and added a laughing emoticon.

Arjun Kapoor also posted a picture on the occasion and could be seen twinning with his sister, Anshula. He posted two pictures as a slide show and gave each of them a story in his caption. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen smiling and the actor mentioned that the moment was a representation of when he agrees with her about his spending habits. The next picture saw Anshula playfully choking the actor and he mentioned that was what happens when he goes ahead and buys whatever he wants.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene