When Madhuri Dixit's Fans Named A Star After Her In The Orion Constellation

Madhuri Dixit, born on May 15, made her Bollywood debut in 1984 with the lead role in the drama Abodh. After a few films, the actor rose to fame with her role in the action-romance film Tezaab in 1988. She is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood even today. The star is also heavily admired for her dancing skills.

Madhuri Dixit has a star named after her in the Orion constellation

The actor even has a huge fan following in real life as well as on her social media. Her fanbase is so strong that a fan page named a star after Madhuri Dixit. Taking to her social media, she wrote, "Wanted to thank my fans for the honour. They had a star in the Orion constellation named after me". [sic] She also posted a picture of the certificate that was given to her by the Star Foundation.

Wanted to thank my fans for the honor. They had a star in the Orion constellation named after me! pic.twitter.com/WMPXUFCS — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 17, 2012

The certificate from the Star Foundation read: “A celestial body in the sky above has been named in honour of Madhuri Dixit-Nene and is officially located in the constellation Orion.” The members of one of her fan pages called 'The Empress' made an effort and got a star named after the actor. The 13 member fan club met Madhuri Dixit on the sets of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5 to give her the star certificate.

A source from the sets told a news daily that Madhuri was told that some people wanted to give her a certificate. The source revealed that she was pleasantly surprised when she heard it. The insider added that once she got the certificate, the actor was very happy about it.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank playing the character of Bahaar Begum. She starred alongside Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. She was also seen in the comedy film titled Total Dhamaal in the year 2019. She essayed the character of Bindu Patel in the film and starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Madhuri Dixit has two projects in her kitty as of now. She will be seen in a TV series called The Actress. The actor has also been signed up for a yet-untitled Netflix project which is also expected to be a TV series. The production is currently on halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

