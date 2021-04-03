Madhuri Dixit Gets Ready To Dive Underwater As She Vacations In The Maldives

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was recently spotted having fun on a vacation in the Maldives. The actress shared quite a few photos and videos from her trip on her Instagram. The actress was seen underwater diving in her recent post. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's photos from her Maldives trip here.

Madhuri Dixit goes underwater diving

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram story featured a picture of the actress on a boat as she gets ready to go underwater diving. The actress wrote "Ready to dive in" as she shared the post. She is currently vacationing with her family in the Maldives. The actress recently shared a photo of herself and wrote "Hello from paradise" as she posed in front of the blue beaches of Maldives.

The actress also shared a picture with her husband Sriram Nene. The couple could be seen enjoying a candlelight dinner. While sharing the photo, the Aaja Nachle actress wrote that there was nothing better than a candlelit dinner.

Madhuri Dixit pens down a sweet note for her son Arin on his birthday

Madhuri Dixit recently shared a throwback photo of her son Arin on the occasion of his 18th birthday. The actress also penned down a sweet note for her son as she shared the photos. In the note, the Kalank actress wrote, "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you".

Madhuri Dixit's movies

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular leading ladies of Bollywood and has featured in various commercially and critically acclaimed movies throughout her career. She gained recognition for her role in the 1988 romantic movie Tezaab alongside Anil Kapoor. She was next seen in Subhash Ghai's movie Ram Lakhan, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Dixit then went onto star in hit movies like Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Prem Pratigyaa and Devdas. The actress was most recently seen in the period drama Kalank. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

