Madhuri Dixit Gives Virtual Tour Of Her And Husband Shriram Nene's New Property In Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit, who's currently basking in the success of her recently released show The Fame Game, has purchased a swanky new property in Mumbai with husband and doctor Shriram Nene. The house, which is located in a high-rise building in Worli, was available for ₹12.5 lakh rent per month, as per reports. The actor has now treated fans with a virtual tour of the property, which looks everything dreamy with a royal touch.

The Dedh Ishqiya actor shared a collage of videos via social media, showcasing fleeting glimpses of the home as the couple walks around with their interior designer Apoorva Shroff. One can see a large dining table, rugs, couches and exquisite decorative pieces among other things beautifully laid out.

Inside Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's swanky new property in Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dixit gave a wholesome view of her home via multiple video collages. Thanking her interior designer Apoorva, Madhuri could be seen saying, "So it's all done now and thank you so much, Apoorva. You were so good and it's very hard to do something in such a short time and I think you did a great job." The actor further added, "And to my audience, thank you so much for being on this journey with us." Take a look.

Apoorva Shroff has also posted several videos of her conceptualising the place with Madhuri and Shriram Nene, detailing how she brought their dream home to fruition. "It was all about getting the right vibe, a home that is warm, cozy and most importantly, reflects my clients’ personalities!" she mentioned in the caption of one of her posts.

Apoorva also spoke to Pinkvilla about curating Madhuri and Shriram Nene's house, quipping that the duo was on point with what they wanted. "I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such, was the timeline,” she mentioned.

Madhuri recently made her foray into the digital world with Netflix's show The Fame Game, which came out on February 25, 2022. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul among others in pivotal roles.

