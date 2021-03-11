Madhuri Dixit Goofs Around With Camera Filters And Her Fans Cannot Keep Calm!

Indian actor, producer, dancer, and television personality, Madhuri Dixit Nene recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in a 'sketch' camera filter. The actor posted the picture with a caption addressed to her Instagram followers. At first, she asked people how do they kill boredom and later answered that she likes goofing around with camera filters.

Madhuri Dixit goofing with filters

The popular B-town actor Madhuri Dixit is often seen sharing pictures with her 22.2 million Instagram followers. Recently, she was seen goofing around with camera filters. The Dil To Pagal Hai actor shared a selfie with a 'sketch' filter with her followers. Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post's caption read, "Q - What do you do when you are bored? ðŸ¤¨ A - I like goofing around with camera filters ðŸ˜†".

How fans reacted to Madhuri's photo?

Fans who are always showering compliments on Madhuri Dixit's photos did the same on this new selfie. Within a few hours, the post garnered thousands of likes and comments from her Instagram followers. While some wrote 'beautiful' and 'lovely' in the comment section, many spammed the Devdas actor's post with 'heart' and 'heart face' emoticons. Madhuri Dixit's photos often receive the same response from her Instagram family.

More on Madhuri Dixit's movies

Madhuri Dixit is known for her works in Bollywood films since the 1980s. The actor made her debut in the Indian cinema with Abodh in 1984 starring opposite Tapas Paul. She came into the limelight with her role of Mohini in 1988's Tezaab opposite Anil Kapoor. Madhuri has worked in over 70 Bollywood films including Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Aarzoo, Raja, Khal Nayak, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Jamai Raja, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Madhuri took a sabbatical from films in 2002 to raise her children. The actor made her comeback with the film Aaja Nachle in 2007 and later appeared in various movies including Dedh Ishqiya, Gulaab Gang, Total Dhamaal, and Kalank. Madhuri Dixit also appeared as a judge in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa on ColoursTV in 2014.

Promo Image Source: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.