Madhuri Dixit Grooves On 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' On The Sets Of 'Dance Deewane', Watch Video

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene often treats her fans with her dance and expression videos. The Dhak Dhak girl of B-town, who enjoys a massive following of over 25 million on Instagram, recently shared a video from the sets of Dance Deewane 3. In the video, Madhuri was seen grooving on the song Kajra Mohabbat Wala from the film Kismat. As soon as the actress shared the video, fans showered her with love and they drooled over her expressions.

Madhuri Dixit grooves on Kajra Mohabbat Wala

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her dance moves on the song Kajra Mohabbat Wala. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor danced on the song but it was her expressions in the video that swayed the hearts of her fans. She wore a dark blue ensemble with some golden and colourful accents. For jewellery, the Gulab Gang actor went for some metal bangles, earrings, and a ring. Within 15 hours, the reel garnered over 1.6 million views and thousands of comments. Fans of the actor spammed the comment box with fire and heart-eyed emojis.Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's latest video.

Madhuri Dixit grooves on another iconic song

Madhuri Dixit is very active on her Instagram handle. The actor spends the time in between the filming of Dance Deewane shooting in creating reels for the photo-sharing platform. Earlier, she danced to the song Aaiye Meherban by Asha Bhosle. In the video, Dixit can be seen wearing a printed long skirt with a multi-coloured blouse. She completed her look with some silver jewellery. The reel garnered over three million views on the platform.

Madhuri Dixit's social media presence

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently celebrated 25 million followers on Instagram. The actor shared a video with the trending Disney filter to share the news. She also thanked her followers for their love and support. In the caption, she wrote, "25 million strong 💪

Thank you everyone for your love & support ❤️".

Madhuri Dixit tries an Instagram trend

Earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit shook a leg on one of the trending music on Instagram. She shared the dance floor with her fellow judges Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia for the video. In the caption, the Aaja Nachle actor wrote, "Finally gave in to the temptation of doing this reel 😬💃🏼". Madhuri is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 on ColoursTV. She will soon make her digital debut with an upcoming Netflix drama series Finding Anamika.

