Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her recently released debut Netflix series The Fame Game. It emerged as one of the most viewed trending Indian content in recent days. Released on 25 February 2022, it is among the top 10 web series on Netflix. Madhuri Dixit garnered a lot of appreciation for her flawless performance in the series.

The Bollywood Diva is not just a brilliant actor but also knows how to leave hearts to flutter with her dancing skills and mesmerising looks. Recently, the actor treated her fans with a video where she was seen dancing her heart out on Asha Bhosle's Haal Kaisa Hai song with her The Fame Game co-stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Haal Kaisa hai song with Sanjay Kapoor & Manav Kaul

On Sunday, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a video with her fans. In the video, The Fame Game trio including Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Manav Kaul was seen lip-syncing to the classic song Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka, sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi released in 1958. The reel started in black and white giving some 60’s vibes. As Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul joined the iconic diva, the colours of the video revived. Riteish Deshmukh also made a special appearance in the clip.

Sharing the video, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor captioned the post as "@manavkaul & @sanjaykapoor2500 you guys are absolutely fun & of course, Riteish really scared us out of nowhere, didn’t he #ReelKaroFeelKaro #Retro #Bollywood #RetroBollywood #Coactors. (sic)"

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post as they took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Always sparkling", while a second user commented, "We love you madhuri mam... (sic)". Several users flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Earlier Madhuri Dixit was seen shaking a leg with Jackie Shroff on Sun Beliya.

Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit reunite for a song

Recently, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel. In the video, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit recreated the enchantment of their 1991 film 100 Days' song Sun Beliya. Sharing the video, the evergreen actor captioned the post as "Had a great time creating a reel with this peppy number from 100days with @apnabhidu Totally lit up the set (sic)"

Take a look at the post:

(Image: @madhuridixitnene/Instagram)