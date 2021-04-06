Madhuri Dixit Grooves To 'Ek Do Teen' With Shakti Mohan On The Sets Of 'Dance Deewane 3'

Madhuri Dixit recently took to Instagram to share a new post in which she can be seen grooving to the song Ek Do Teen. The video shared by Madhuri is from the sets of Dance Deewane 3. In the video, one can also see Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak, who will soon be seen as special guests on the show. Madhuri's co-judge Tushar Kalia also joined them in the video.

Madhuri and Shakti groove to Ek Do Teen

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video that starts with her and Shakti grooving to her popular number Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab. Later, Punit Pathak and Tushar Kalia join the duo and match dance steps with one another. Madhuri can be seen in Indian attire whereas Shakti can be seen in a semi-formal western outfit. In her caption, Madhuri wrote, “Ek do teen” along with the dancing emoji. Fans went gaga over her post and couldn’t stop commenting. They dropped various heart and love-struck emojis in the comments section. Take a look below.

Sharing the same video, Shakti expressed her love for Madhuri Dixit. In her caption, she wrote, “Queeeeeeeeeen of Bollywood @madhuridixitnene ma’am ahhhhhh how much I love herrrr.... Absolutely unreal to be sitting next to her. I kept fangirling all day. I was definitely creepy, but can’t help it. She is sooo AWESOME. The best everrrrrr. Had a blast with you guys @thetusharkalia @punitjpathakofficial. Thank you @colorstv #dancedeewane”

About Madhuri Dixit's outfit on the show

Earlier, Madhuri shared a set of pictures flaunting her outfit that she wore on the show. She donned a gorgeous yellow kurta and sharara with embroidery. She paired her look with a white organza dupatta and a set of heavy necklace and earrings. Flashing a smile towards the camera, in her caption, she wrote, “Issa vibe.”

More about Madhuri Dixit's TV show

Dance Deewane airs on Colors TV. The show features dance performances such as solo acts, duos and group dances representing the various dancing styles. The show first premiered in 2018. It was renewed for a second season in 2019 and season 3 premiered on February 27, 2021. Dance Deewane 3 is hosted by Raghav Juyal and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

(Promo Image Source: Madhuri Dixit, Shakti Mohan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.