Madhuri Dixit Hops On To 'That's Not My Name' Trend, Revisits Her Popular Roles From '90s

Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently gearing up for her OTT debut through Netflix' series The Fame Game. The actor is quite active on social media and recently hopped on to the famous trend, That's Not My Name. Through the fun video, Madhuri revisited some of her most popular characters throughout the years like Mohini, Chandramukhi and more.

Madhuri Dixit does the That's Not My Name trend

After Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit is the latest celeb to hop on to the That's Not My Name trend. The fun video shared by the actor first reads, "My name is Madhuri Dixit Nene but they call me…". The video then goes to on tp feature some of Madhuri's most popular characters like Mohini from Tezaab, Saraswati from Beta, Shivani from Anjaam, Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Pooja from Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandramukhi from Devdas and Dia from Aaja Nachle.

As the actor shared the video she wrote, "A new name, a new trait every few months but what remains constant is love, between me & you guys." Watch the video here-

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit will be making her OTT debut through the show The Fame Game. Dixit will be seen playing the role of famous actor Anamika Anand who goes missing and the perfect facade that she maintains slowly fades away as police investigate her abduction. Sharing the official trailer of the series, Madhuri wrote, "Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni 'perfect' life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald."

The Fame Game will also star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Muley. The series is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 25. The official synopsis of The Fame Game reads, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truth."

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene