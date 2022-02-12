Madhuri Dixit Looks Timeless In Leather Dress; Proves Black Is Never Basic

Admired for both her acting and sartorial skills, Madhuri Dixit has the ability to effortlessly carry off a range of looks. From athleisure-inspired airport outfits to glam red carpet ensembles and timeless sarees, the actor never fails to top trending fashion charts with her eye-catching ensembles. Recently, for her ‘Saturday Mood’, Madhuri went for a glamorous leather ensemble, an aesthetic that’s been winning hearts quite often of late.

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been spotlighting her love for monochrome weaves for years now and her latest social media post is a testimony to it.

Madhuri Dixit cements her love for black

Recently taking to Instagram, actor Madhuri Dixit shared a slew of gorgeous pictures from her latest photoshoot. Donning a skin-tight leather dress, the Dil To Pagal Hai star can be seen sharing a contagious smile as she stuns the fashion police. Statement black heels and golden hoops were used accessories to add elegance to her bold look. Madhuri also has a thing for minimalism and going by the same, she opted for dewy makeup leaving her glossy lips to steal the entire show.

What's more, is that the Bollywood star also cemented her love for black hue in her latest post. While sharing the picture online, Madhuri expressed, "There's always something about a black dress #BlackDress #SaturdayMood." Take a look at it below:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With thousands of likes, fans of the evergreen star took to her comment section to praise the diva. While a user called her “param sundari”, another hailed her as “gorgeous and beautiful”. While hearts and smiley emoticons flooded the comment section of her post, Mouni Roy and Farah Kunder also reacted to her picture. Newlywed Mouni was left lovestruck upon seeing Madhuri's sizzling look, meanwhile, Farah left a fire emoticon to express her emotion. Check it out here:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in the period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she also was a part of the judging panel of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3. Currently, she sent the social media abuzz for her feature in the latest Netflix series titled The Fame Game.

