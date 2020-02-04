Popular Actors Who Failed To Make An Impressive Comeback

Bollywood stars often to tend to pursue new ventures at some point of time. Some actors not only stick to acting throughout their life but also tend to try something new. However, in the process of trying something new, some actors often fail but gradually learn from their mistakes. Likewise, actors sometimes select less than impressive movies to make their Bollywood comeback. They often take a break from Bollywood because of their personal reasons. Let us take a look at actors whose post-hiatus movies neither excited the moviegoers nor set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Actors whose post-hiatus movies were flops

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. She is known for her hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun...!, Dil To Pagal Hai and many more. After her marriage, she took a break from Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit Nene made her Bollywood comeback in the year 2007 with the film Aaja Nachle. The film failed to impress the audience and was declared a flop. The actor then appeared next after a break of 6 years in the film Dedh Ishqiya. Her performance was appreciated in the film but the movie failed to do well at the box office. The actor recently started a YouTube channel where she keeps uploading videos related to her personal and professional life.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went on a break for four years after she gave birth to her daughter Aradhya in 2011. She made a comeback with Bollywood movie Jazbaa in the year 2015. However, this movie failed to impress the audience. The actor is currently working on her upcoming movie Gulab Jamun where she will be starring alongside her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film is expected to release in the month of December.

Karisma Kapoor

The actor was last seen in the movie Zero where she made her cameo appearance. The last movie Karisma worked in before her marriage was Baaz. The film was a major flop. The actor took a break of 5 years from Bollywood from the year 2007 to 2011, after which she appeared in Dangerous Ishq in 2012, which again turned out to be a major dud. It is said that Karisma took a conscious decision to not work in films but brand endorsements. The actor recently appeared in the commercial advertisement of McCain.

