Madhuri Dixit Nene And Nora Fatehi Groove To 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya', Video Goes Viral

Bollywood’s dancer and actor Nora Fatehi recently graced the sets of Colors TV's show, Dance Deewane 3, and snippets of her dance moves while shooting surfaced on the internet. She joined judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Punit J Thakur, and Tushar Kala on the sets of the dance reality show. Giving a sneak peek into their fun banter, Madhuri dropped a video in which she grooved along with Nora to the beats of the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, by Kavita Krishnamurthy, from the 1995 film, Yaraana. The duo matched a few steps and then laughed out loud. In no time, Madhuri Dixit Nene and the Street Dancer 3D actor's video went viral on the social media platform as fans rushed to drop comments.

Madhuri and Nora groove to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

Before this, another video of the two stars from the sets of the same reality show was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV. They danced to the tunes of the peppy track Dilbar, which stars Nora in the lead. They particularly performed the hook step of the number sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka. While Madhuri sported a pretty pink lehenga, Nora stunned in a body-hugging silver gown. Sharing the same, Colors TV wrote in Hindi, "Here's an exclusive dance video from the backstage of DD3. We're in awe of the duo's cute performance. How did you like it?".

Madhuri Dixit was holidaying in the Maldives with her family and her pics from the same took the internet by storm. She jetted off to the location on March 30 and gave a sneak peek into her stay, her candlelit dinner, her water activities with kids and much more. Sharing one of her pics, she wrote, "The magic hour," whereas, she remarked that in the Maldives, people can experience the sheer magnificence of mother nature. For another day, she colour-coordinated with the blue waters of the island and sported a crop top with a black shrug.

On the work front, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor will be seen in Netflix's original series titled Finding Anamika. She remarked that beauty, poise, grace and elegance are all the words fans would associate with Anamika. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers.