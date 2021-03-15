Madhuri Dixit Nene Gives Sneak Peek Into Dance Practice Feat. A 'riyaaz Partner'; See Pic

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her riyaaz, aka her dance practice session. On March 14, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture post her dance session, featuring her four-legged partner, Carmello. Sharing the image on social media, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "My Riyaaz Partner", hinting at her dog.

Madhuri Dixit poses with her 'Riyaaz Partner'

As seen in Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post, the actor can be seen dressed in an all-white outfit. She wore a white kurta and paired it with white salwar. She also tied a white dupatta around her body. Here, Madhuri Dixit Nene sported a pair of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi ghungroo. The star is seen on her sofa with her pet dog being seated next to her, and the two are looking at each other.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit Nene were quick to comment on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "So sweet ma'am so cute partnerðŸ¶ @madhuridixitnene", while another added, "How Lucky he is!". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram comment section

In August 2020, Madhuri Dixit Nene introduced Carmello to her fans on social media. She uploaded a YouTube video, wherein she talked about her four-legged friend and shared a glimpse of the clip on her Instagram page. In this video, the actor shared that Carmello is a huge fan of socks and loves attention. Introducing Carmello to her fans, Madhuri said, "à¤†à¤œ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤˜à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤›à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‡ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¸à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤, meet Carmello" (Today I want to introduce you to the youngest member of my house, meet Carmello).

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently gearing up for her Netflix project, Finding Anamika. This is a thriller series starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay and many others. The actor is also currently judging the television dance show, Dance Deewane.

