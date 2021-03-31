Madhuri Dixit Nene Holidaying In 'Paradise' Maldives Shares Stunning Photo From The Beach

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has joined the list of Bollywood celebs who vacationed in the Maldives recently. On March 30, 2021, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen posing near a beach enjoying the serene beauty. It was only a few days ago that the actor jetted off for the mini-vacay. Sharing the picture, she greeted her fans and followers and called the place ‘paradise’.

Madhuri Dixit Nene calls Maldives 'Paradise'

In the picture, Madhuri can be seen sporting a printed white shirt and a pair of denim shorts. She added a pair of dark sunglasses, a hat and a pair of slippers to complete her casual look. Her naturally wavy short hair is kept open. She can be seen posing on a wooden beach bench enjoying the blue ocean and sky. The place tagged in the picture is Soneva Jani. As for the caption, she wrote, “Hello from paradise” with a beach and hat emoticon.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Pari in paradise” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “So cute” with red hearts. A netizen commented, “so adorable” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Awesome”.

Recently, Madhuri posted an old picture with her hubby, Dr Nene, from one of their Holi celebrations. Since Holi celebrations were banned this year due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases, the actor encouraged her fans and followers to join her for the ‘virtual Holi celebrations’. In the picture, the couple can be seen flashing their bright smiles while celebrating the festival. She captioned the picture as “This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here's mine. Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD”.

Rajak Kumari commented, “Happy Holi to my favourite couple!!!”. A fan wrote, “Sweet couple”. Another one wrote, “Wishing you a very very happy Holi mam” with a red heart.

A sneak peek into Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos

Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

