Madhuri Dixit Nene Is All Smiles As She Poses With A Clowder Of Cats; See Pic

On March 18, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture, wherein she can be seen posing with a bunch of cats. As seen in Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post, the actor can be seen spending some quality time with these stray cats. Sharing the picture with her fans, the star wrote, "Cat's out of the bag" as her caption. Dressed in a maroon top and denim pants, she also sported a black cap as part of her casual look. Going by the pictures, it looks like Madhuri Dixit Nene visited an animal centre to meet these cats.

Madhuri Dixit Nene poses with stray cats

Fans call her 'cat lady'

Fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit Nene were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Everything You Do Looks So Good", while another added, "It's like cat's mela (fair) ... ðŸ’• @madhuridixitnene". A fan of Madhuri called her the 'cat lady'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram comment section

Madhuri Dixit's oldest son turns 18

On March 17, Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated the 18th birthday of her oldest son, Arin Nene. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared Arin's baby pictures. She also penned a lengthy and heartfelt note wishing happy birthday to her son. In the first image, Madhuri is seen posing with baby Arin, while in the second one she shared a recent still with the latter.

As seen in Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram caption, the actor penned, "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin". She further added, "Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten". Wishing the best for him, Madhuri also said, "Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest". Finally, she concluded by saying, "Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.