Madhuri Dixit Nene Opens Up About Her Love For Singing: 'Music Was Always Part Of My Life'

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is not only known for her acting skills but also for her graceful dance. The actor, who has been in the film industry for decades, has wowed everyone with her talent. However, the multi-talented star also has a beautiful voice and treated her fans with a new song Tu Hai Mera on her 55th birthday. While she is receiving a lot of love for her track, Madhuri Dixit recently opened up on her musical journey and revealed how music has always been a part of her life.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit opened up on her musical journey. The actor revealed how she has been in the industry for the past 35 years and is now looking for new challenges to play to the best of her ability, such as singing. She revealed singing has always been a part of her, but she did not find time to focus on it during the initial years of her career.

The actor further mentioned how she has worked extremely hard for her songs and did not just do it "for the heck of it." She added how she did not plan to record the song immediately but rather prepared for it. She revealed she "took vocal training from Ron Anderson, who has trained everyone from Whitney Houston to Ariana Grande." "We went into the studio and recorded the songs. I put a lot of thought into it," she added. Madhuri made her singing debut with Candle in 2020.

Madhuri Dixit reveals how singing has been associated with her since childhood

Madhuri Dixit Nene revealed she also used to sing in her school as her mother is a trained classical singer. She further mentioned her husband also suggested she sing but she did not focus on it being in an acting profession. As the idea of singing became more serious for her, Madhuri released her song, especially for her fans.

Madhuri said, "I used to sing when I was in school. My mother is a trained classical singer. So, I used to sit with her and sing. So music was always a part of my life. In fact, my husband used to say that you have a good voice, why don’t you sing? I was like ‘I’m in a profession, suddenly, why should I start singing?’ But soon it turned serious for me, and just like that I released my second song, which is my way of giving back to my fans who have supported me."

