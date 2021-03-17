Madhuri Dixit Nene Pens Advice For Son Arin On 18th B'day: 'Live Life To The Fullest'

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a few pictures of her son on the occasion of his 18th birthday on March 17, 2021. The first picture she shared was one of when her son Arin Nene was a mere baby and she herself was very young. The next is an animated picture that seems to be more recent and captures both mother and son in their present state. The animated picture shows two snaps in quick succession that flicker through one after the other. The first one shows Madhuri Dixit Nene and her son Arin Nene smiling and posing for the camera and the second one sees Arin looking disgruntled with his mother pulling his cheeks.

Madhuri's wish for her son

Madhuri Dixit posted a heartfelt message alongside the pictures that she shared. She started off by saying that she could not believe that her baby was officially an adult as he turned 18 years old. She followed up her birthday wish for her son with a sound word of advice, “Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities.” She also stated that from that point on the world was his to “enjoy, protect and brighten”. Her advise to her son was to make the fullest of every opportunity that came his way and live life in a way that left him no regrets later. She wished that his journey in life was an adventure that he could never forget. She ended her wish for him by expressing her love, “Love you â¤ðŸ˜˜”.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s followers took the opportunity to wish Arin Nene on his 18th birthday on Madhuri’s post. They wished him happiness, success and health as he turned an important milestone in his life. Some fans also commented that the picture of Arin as a baby was really cute and adorable. A lot of fans expressed their wishes for Arin in the form of emojis.

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently posted for her younger son Ryan Nene who celebrated his birthday on March 8, 2021. Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband and younger son could be seen posing for the picture that she used alongside her post. She captioned her picture by saying, “You fill my heart with joy & pride, Ryan. Happy sweet 16 ðŸŽ‚ Love you”.

