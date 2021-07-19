Madhuri Dixit Nene Reaches 25 Million On Instagram, Thanks Fans In 'unique Avatar'

Dil To Pagal Hai actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is over the moon as she recently surpassed 25 million followers on Instagram. The actor is often seen sharing images of her professional and personal moments on Instagram. To celebrate her new milestone on social media, the actor thanked the fans in a unique way.

Madhuri Dixit Nene thanked her fans

Taking to her Instagram, Madhuri shared a video of her thanking her fans after hitting 25 million followers on Instagram. However, the actor did not do it in a conventional manner. Hopping on the new internet trend, Madhuri donned a new avatar of a Disney character to thank her fans. With the background music of Telefunk'n's Disney Parade playing, the actor winked and sent a flying kiss to her fans in the video. She wrote in the caption, '25 million strong 💪Thank you everyone for your love & support ❤️'.

Netizens' reaction to Madhuri Dixit's video

Fans could not help but swoon over Madhuri's unique way of thanking them. Many sent out a plethora of heart and fire emojis while some complimented on how pretty she looked with the new Disney filter.

Pic Credit: Madhuri Dixit IG

More on Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram posts

Amassing such a huge following on social media, the actor does not shy away from participating in several internet trends while also adding her own twist to it. Recently, she took to her Instagram to hop on the new dance step challenge. However, she also featured her Dance Deewane 3 co-judges Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh in the video challenge. The trio wholeheartedly danced to the catchy beat as she wrote in her caption, 'Finally gave into the temptation of doing this reel 😬💃🏼'.

Paying tribute to one of her most iconic movies of all time, Madhuri penned a wholesome caption to celebrate 19 years since the release of Devdas. While sharing the poster of the movie, she wrote, 'Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever!

Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas'.

IMAGE - MADHURI DIXIT'S FACEBOOK