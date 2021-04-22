Madhuri Dixit Nene Shows How To Wear A Mask ‘correctly’ Amid COVID Wave 2; Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit recently dropped in a video clip demonstrating how to wear a mask correctly as many people nowadays have been spotted wearing masks in public in the wrong manner. Through the video, she even demonstrated the wrong way of wearing masks in a quirky manner and urged her fans to stay safe.

Madhuri Dixit teaches how to wear a mask correctly

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip of herself in which she can be seen wearing a grey and white checkered top along with a pair of blue denim with her hair in a messy look. She first points to a black coloured mask in her hand and wears it over her chin. She then makes a gesture saying no to this way of wearing a mask. She then shifts it to right below her nose and depicts how even this is the wrong way to wear a mask. She then wears it on her forehead with her nose and mouth uncovered and again depicts how it is another wrong way to wear it. In the end, she wears it correctly keeping her mouth and nose covered and presses the mask clip from right above the nose in order to keep it intact.

In the caption, she urged everyone to stay safe and added a mask faced emoji next to it. Many of the fans took to Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram video and swamped her post by dropping in heart symbols while many others even added heart-eyed emojis to depict how lovely she looked in her video. Many of them even dropped in thumbs-up symbols to show how they liked Madhuri Dixit’s efforts in demonstrating the correct way to wear a mask. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram video.





Madhuri Dixit’s Films

Some of the popular Madhuri Dixit’s films are namely Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dedh Ishqiya, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Anjaam, Khalnayak, Yaarana, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Lajja, Aaja Nachle, Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Bucket List, Kalank, Gulaab Gang, Koyla, Phool and many more. She is currently appearing as a dance judge on the television reality show, Dance Deewane.

Image Source- Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.