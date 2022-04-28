Last Updated:

Madhuri Dixit Nene To Feature In Amazon Original Movie Titled 'Maja Maa'

Prime Video on Thursday announced that Madhuri Dixit-Nene will star in the Amazon Original movie "Maja Maa" which will be directed by Anand Tiwari.

Prime Video on Thursday announced that Madhuri Dixit-Nene will star in the Amazon Original movie "Maja Maa".

The film will be directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, both of whom previously collaborated with the streamer on the 2020 series "Bandish Bandits".

"Maja Maa" also stars "Bandish Bandits" stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Sheeba Chaddha, along with Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh.

Madhuri said working on the film was a great learning experience. 

"Every movie or show that I work on has been a learning experience. Everyone in the cast is so talented they brought their own charm, craft and enthusiasm and it was very contagious. 

"Every day I learnt something. The journey has been fantastic. It is Karan (Johar), who told me about this film," the Bollywood star said at the Prime Video Presents India event here. 

According to the streamer, "Maja Maa" is a warm, funny story set in Vadodara about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle in her son's marriage plans and contests societal norms.

