Madhuri Dixit's Staggering Net Worth Is Proof Of The Dhak Dhak Girl's Reign In Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most beloved actors of the Bollywood film industry. She is not only famous for her excellent acting skills but is known for her extensive knowledge of dancing. Madhuri Dixit turned 52 years old, as she celebrates her birthday on May 15. She became a part of the Bollywood industry at a very young age and is still one of the most loved celebrities of the industry.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit reveals the 'only' Bollywood actor Sriram Nene recognised at their wedding

Madhuri Dixit’s net worth

As per a net worth sourcing site, Madhuri Dixit’s estimated net worth as of 2020 is $35 Million. When converted in rupees, her net worth comes up to ₹ 264 Crores. As per the site, she takes Rs 4-5 crores per film. Madhuri Dixit's income also comes from the brands she endorses and all the reality shows she participates in.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit and her sister look unrecognisable in this throwback picture; check it out

The source informs that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a dance reality show, gave her ₹ 25 Crores for one season. She is also an ambassador of a water purifier company, which accounts for ₹ 100 Crores. She has several properties in Mumbai and in the US. Madhuri resides in a luxury apartment in Mumbai. She also owns a collection of exotic cars that include Audi, Rolls Royce, and a Skoda Rapid.

ALSO READ | Bosco Martis shares throwback pic with Madhuri Dixit and 'Housefull 3' star cast

Career

She started in the Bollywood film industry as an actor in the movie Abodh alongside Tapas Paul, which was released in 1984. Her initial movies didn’t work well at the box office. Madhuri then starred in the movie Tezaab alongside Anil Kapoor in the year 1988, which became her breakthrough.

After that, Madhuri managed to bring out a stream of successful movies. She started reigning in the hearts of her fans and also received the name 'Dhak Dhak girl' after her song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the movie Beta. Some of her famous movies include Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Saajan, Raja, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Devdas.

Madhuri Dixit also has worked a lot on social and humanitarian grounds. She supported People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and is a Goodwill Ambassador and patron for "Emeralds for Elephants" – a charity project for the conservation of Asian elephants and other endangered species. Other than that, Dixit has also worked with UNICEF and was also the Brand Ambassador of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao in 2015.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan extend heartfelt greetings on Buddha Purnima

Personal Life

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene in the year 1999. Following her marriage, she took a sabbatical and moved to Colorado for a decade. She returned to Mumbai in 2011. Shriram Nene and Madhuri have two sons named Arin and Ryan.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit starts #MyFavPartOfTheDay challenge on Instagram, fans take part

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.