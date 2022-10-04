Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On 'layered Characters' That Excite Her; 'amazing Time For Women'

Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her comeback to films with her forthcoming movie Maja Maa. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 film Total Dhamaal, will now co-star with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and more in the upcoming entertainer. Amid this, Dixit recently talked about the kind of roles that excite her and also revealed why there were very few strong female roles in the past.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit revealed she likes layered female characters and complex roles. The actor revealed she feels excited when she is offered such roles. She added, "They are such layered characters that there is so much to do. The more complex the character, the more challenging it is, which is what I enjoy about these roles."

Madhuri continued and said she will never stop playing such characters because "that’s what every artiste is looking for". As she plays the role of a loving mother and wife, who has a hidden secret, it made her wake up every morning excited about shooting.

Madhuri Dixit also threw light on the lack of such roles in the past. However, she is happy that powerful female roles are now being written which gives artists a chance to showcase their talent. She said, "It’s an amazing time for women in cinema right now."

Madhuri Dixit was last seen playing the lead role in the Netflix drama The Fame Game.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene