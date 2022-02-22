Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On The True Meaning Of 'Fame'; Avers 'Acting Is My Passion'

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit's filmography has been very impressive and wide-ranging as compared to other actors from any generation. The evergreen actor has always proved her acting mettle in every film. After being a significant part of more than 90 movies over the years, Madhuri Dixit is all set to step into the digital space.

In the past few years, many Bollywood celebrities, including Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, among many others have made their debut on various streaming platforms with web series. Joining the bandwagon is Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit, who is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's drama, The Fame Game. With The Fame Game creating a massive buzz on social media, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor recently revealed what fame actually means to her. She also expressed her love for acting and dancing.

Madhuri Dixit explains the true meaning of 'Fame'

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit spoke about what fame means to her.

The actor said, “A lot of people ask me what does fame mean to you? Fame is actually a byproduct of what I do, what I love to do, what my passion is.”

She further talked about how passionate she is about her work and that she always focusses on her art.

"Acting is my passion, dancing is my passion, and so is music and that’s the art I want to portray and I want to do it in the best of my abilities and whatever happens after that, is all noise for me it’s just paraphernalia, it’s all just a peripheral vision but focus is always the art. That’s how I look at my profession. I am an actress first then everything that follows just happens.”

Madhuri Dixit is currently gearing up for the release of The Fame Game in which she will portray the life of an actor.

More about The Fame Game

In The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit will be seen as Anamika Anand who is an actor and lives a luxurious life with her family. Its official synopsis reads, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truth."

It is slated to release on Netflix on February 25, 2022. Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Mulay.

Image: Instagram@madhuridixitnene