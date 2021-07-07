Madhuri Dixit Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar: 'I'll Cherish Those Memories Forever'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in the early hours of July 7 due to old age and health issues. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the preceding few weeks before his death. Kumar is considered to be one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema and has given several critically acclaimed movies in his career. Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram and penned down a note as she paid tribute to the late actor.

Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to Dilip Kumar

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback photo of herself with the late actor and accompanied the photo with a long emotional note. In her note, the actress wrote that she was fortunate enough to spend time with Kumar on and off the screen. Madhuri worked with Kumar in the 1989 movie Kanoon Apna Apna. Madhuri Dixit's note read.

Every now & then some individuals come along who single-handedly alter the present & write history... One such legend was Dilip Saab for the world of cinema. I was fortunate to have spent some time with him both on & off-screen and I'll cherish those memories forever. Praying for the peace of his departed soul & my heartfelt condolence to the family RIP

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Shriram Nene also took to his Twiter and paid his condolences. He shared a picture of his entire family with the veteran actor and wrote "The world has lost a legend in the passing of Hindi cinema icon, Dilip Kumar-Ji. He was a giant among men. There will be a void left behind and we will all miss him. Our sincere condolences to Saira Banu-Ji and his family. #RIPDilipKumar."

The world has lost a legend in the passing of Hindi cinema icon, Dilip Kumar-Ji. He was a giant among men. There will be a void left behind and we will all miss him. Our sincere condolences to Saira Banu-Ji and his family. #RIPDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/YAl0EVK1O4 — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. On Monday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had given an update about the actor's health and said that the actor's health was improving and he would be discharged soon. The news of Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.