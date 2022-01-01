Madhuri Dixit Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Sonali Bendre, Calls Her 'an Inspiration'

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is celebrating her 47th birthday and several celebrities have wished the Hum Sath Sath Hain actor on her big day. Sonali Bendre has been publicly open about her battle with cancer and how she fought against it. Madhuri Dixit also penned a heartfelt note for Sonali on a social media post.

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and posted a group selfie, featuring herself, Dr.Nene, Kajol, Sonali Bendre and Manish Malhotra. The Dil To Pagal Hai actor wished Sonali 'Happy Birthday' and captioned the picture, "Wish you a very happy birthday dear @iamsonalibendre. You are an inspiration to everyone and you have always left everyone awestruck with your gorgeous look. (sic)" Madhuri added, "Hoping for good health for her future. May the coming year bless you with lots of happiness and good health!" Sonali and Madhuri have worked together in the film, Lajja.

Apart from Madhuri, PK actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently celebrating her New Year in South Africa, has also wished Sonali on her birthday. Anusha took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Sonali. Wishing you love and light always." Twitter was also flooded with the wishes of fans and followers. A user tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to gorgeous @iamsonalibendre Wishing you a great year ahead & Happy new year. #SonaliBendre #HappybirthdaySonaliBendre (sic)".

In 2018, Sonali had announced that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and underwent treatment at a New York hospital. The English Babu Desi Mem actor returned to India after a five-month treatment in December of the same year. Earlier, this year, Sonali Bendre revisited her cancer battle and shared a motivational post on her social media handles.

Sonali took to Instagram and shared a before and after picture of herself and wrote, "How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it...You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay. (sic)"

