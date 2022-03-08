Madhuri Dixit Pens Sweet B'day Wish For Son Ryan; 'Everyday I’m Little More Proud Of You'

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to her social media to share a doting wish for her son, Ryan who celebrated his 17th birthday. The Devdas actor tied the knot with Shriram Madhav Nene in 1999 and share two kids with him namely, Arin and Ryan Nene. The actor's elder son Arin is currently in the United States as he had moved out to pursue higher studies.

Meanwhile, Dixit is currently riding high on the success of her OTT debut series The Fame Game which tells the gripping story of an actor mysteriously disappearing. Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the series also features Lakshvir Saran, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul and more notable actors. Check out the actor's latest post for her son for his birthday.

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on birthday

Taking to her Instagram on March 8, the 54-year-old actor shared a rare picture of her younger son, Ryan, along with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. In the caption, the actor penned a sweet note to talk about how proud she was of her son. Dixit wrote, ''Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Everyday I’m a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son #Birthday #BirthdayBoy #17thBirthday #Family.''

Moreover, the actor shared a sweet compilation of pictures from Rayn's childhood on her Instagram story. Dr Shriram Nene also took to his Instagram to share a loving wish to his son as he wrote, ''Happy Birthday Ryan! I can’t believe you are almost an adult. We are so incredibly proud of the man you are becoming and we love you very much. Wishing you many wonderful years ahead! #HappyBirthday.''

Additionally, Dr Shriram Nene also marked International Women's Day by sharing an unseen selfie with Madhuri Dixit and talking about the importance of women in our life. He wrote, ''Happy International Women’s Day to all the amazing women in our lives who make our lives wonderful. Thank you for all that you do and the partnership to everyone’s well-being.''

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene