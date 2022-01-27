Madhuri Dixit Pens Sweet Note Congratulating Newlyweds Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media account on Thursday and extended her best wishes to the newly married couple, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. The much-loved duo tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa, and pictures of the wedding ceremony surfaced online. Several celebrities began pouring in wishes for the couple and sent them their regards as the newlyweds embark on this new chapter of their life together.

Madhuri Dixit congratulates Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar on their wedding

Dixit took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story containing three adorable pictures of the newlyweds. She tagged the duo and congratulated them on their special day as she added two rings to the story as well. She wrote, "What love & happiness looks like! Many congratulations."

Karanvir Bohra also took to social media to extend his wishes to the couple. He wrote, "Stay blessed 2 of you" as he congratulated the newlyweds on his special day. Anushka Sharma also took to social media to extend her wishes to Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar as she re-shared Roy's post. She wrote, "Cherish the beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness. Live in Love''.

Mouni Roy took to her social media account and made it official as she shared a series of pictures from her big day. She was seen dressed in a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and looked like the perfect bride. She also wore a gajra and a gold belt, jhumkas, and a maang tikka. Suraj on the other hand wore a beige kurta with a gold design, which he paired with a traditional white mundu. As Roy shared the pictures, wishes poured in from celebrities and fans in the comments section. The caption read, "Found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

Suraj also shared the same pictures as his wife and her his 'best friend' and love of his life. He wrote, "27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive ❤️" and Roy also headed to the comments section and wrote, "I love you"

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy, @madhuridixitnene