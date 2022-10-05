Madhuri Dixit Purchases A Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai Worth Rs 48 Cr; Check All Details

Madhuri Dixit has purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, which comes with a sea view and is spread over an area of 5,384 sq ft. The star's new abode reportedly comes at a cost of ₹48 crore and was registered on September 28, 2022. Other amenities offered with the residential property comprises swimming pools, a football pitch, a gym, a spa, and a club too. As per a report in Indian Express, Madhuri Dixit signed the conveyance deed, paying a stamp duty of Rs 2.4 crore.

Madhuri Dixit purchases a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 48 Crore

The sprawling property also comes with seven parking spaces, while also giving a picturesque view of the city. As per the Indiabulls website, the property in South Mumbai is spread across an area of 10 acres, opening up to views of the Arabian sea. Take a look.

In October last year, it was reported that the actor had leased an apartment spread across 5,500 sqft. The house, which is located in a high-rise building in Worli, was available for ₹12.5 lakh rent per month.

Superstar Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm also got hold of an apartment worth Rs 119 crore in Mumbai earlier this year. The sea-facing property spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building and offers about 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace.

More on Madhuri Dixit's work front

The actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maja Ma, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and more in pivotal roles. The movie is alated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 6. She also made her foray into the digital world with Netflix's show The Fame Game, which came out in February this year.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@MADHURIDIXITNENE