Madhuri Dixit Receives Second Jab Of COVID 19 Vaccine; Makes A Request To 'everyone'

Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing the same with her audience on Instagram, the actor shared a picture post on Monday along with a request. In the photo, a masked Madhuri can be seen glancing at the camera while, presumably, a healthcare worker's gloved hands can be seen administering her the vaccine dose.

The Kalank actor can be seen donning a black sleeveless kurti teamed up with a cream dupatta. The actor Instagrammed the photo with a brief caption, which read, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you (sic)." She also added, "Stay Home Stay Safe" via a hashtag.

Within a couple of hours, the picture received more than four lakh double-taps; and is still counting. While a section of fans went gaga over Dixit, a few lauded her efforts of spreading the informative message. Emoticons such as raising hands, red-heart and heart-eyes, among many others, were a common sight in the comments section of the above picture post.

Interestingly, not only the Devdas actor, but a handful of Bollywood celebrities have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last few days. Hours after Madhuri's above post, actor Boman Irani also shared a few pictures while informing that he has got the second shot of the vaccine. In his brief caption, the veteran actor asked his followers to take the vaccination when their time comes. While in the first picture, Boman and his wife are seen posing in front of the "I am vaccinated" photo station, in the second image, a nurse can be seen injecting the vaccine. In the long caption, the 61-year-old actor shared that the recent "surge" in cases would have been "less intense" if people had vaccinated themselves "earlier".

On the other hand, many popular faces from B-Town also contracted the virus in the last couple of weeks. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonu Sood, are a few to name, who tested COVID-19 positive recently. Meanwhile, actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among many others, had recovered from Coronavirus.

