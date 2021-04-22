Madhuri Dixit Recreates Romantic Track From 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' With Punit Pathak: Watch

Madhuri Dixit recently gave the fans a sneak-peek into BTS moments of Dance Deewane 3's upcoming episode. On April 22, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel video, wherein she is seen dancing to Dil Toh Pagal Hai's song Dholna with Punit Pathak on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. Sharing the nostalgic dance video on Instagram Reels, Madhuri Dixit simply wrote, "Dholna" as her caption.

Watch Madhuri Dixit recreate her romantic song, Dholna

As seen in Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Reels, the actor stunned in a chic red saree. Sporting a red lacey blouse, the actor accessorised her look with long golden danglers. For glam, Madhuri Dixit was styled in a blush makeup look and she opted for open curls hairdo. On the other hand, Punit Pathak wore an orange sweatshirt and paired the tee ensemble with a ripped denim pant. He also sported a pair of white sneakers. In this video, Madhuri Dixit and Punit Pathak recreated the classic Bollywood song, Dholna. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit went gaga over the Instagram Reel. One of the users said, "Madhuri mam yu My dream' my favorite & an inspiring me". Another fan commented, "Aaj bhi utni hi khoobsurat ho aap" (you are still so beautiful"). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Madhuri Dixit's videos

Recently, Madhuri Dixit recreated her popular dance track, Ek Do Teen Chaar's video with Nora Fatehi. The recent episode of Dance Deewane 3 featured Nora Fatehi on the show. The star shared an Instagram Reels video, wherein she is doing the signature step of Ek Do Teen Chaar with Nora Fatehi. As seen in the video, Madhuri stunned in a pink lehenga choli. Sporting a netted dupatta, the actor's hair was tied in a bun hairdo. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi donned a long and full-sleeved body-fit silver gown. Sharing the video on social media, Dixit simply wrote, "Ek Don teen" in her caption.

