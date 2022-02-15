Madhuri Dixit Redefines 'elegance' In A Purple Floral Saree; Fans Call Her 'param Sundari'

Admired for both her acting and sartorial skills, Madhuri Dixit has the ability to effortlessly carry off a range of looks. The Dil To Pagal Hai star has been spotlighting her love for traditional weaves for years now. The star’s Indian wear wardrobe is all about thoughtful investment pieces that display exquisite craftsmanship. Her envy-worthy collection of treasured classic saris ranges from sequinned statement-makers to cheery drapes. The Bollywood icon also loves experimenting with rich silks in vibrant hues. However, on Tuesday, February 15, it was florals that gave a creative twist to her elegant Indian wear.

Madhuri Dixit exudes 'grace' in a floral saree

Florals are a part of styling that can never go out of style and with her latest look, Madhuri Dixit thought fans how to ace the pattern with great elegance and poise. Sharing a series of photo in statement floral saree, Madhuri opted for a heavy bandhgala neck piece to accessorize her look. With statement bangles accentuating her look, her makeup was rounded off with a dash of purple eyeliner and glossy lips. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open only elevated the beauty of her latest photos. While sharing the photo online, the actor also went on to reveal her secret styling tip. In the caption, Madhuri Dixit stated, "Grace & Elegance are my forever partners." Check out the photos below:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With thousands of likes, fans of the evergreen star took to her comment section to praise the diva. While one fan called her the "Queen of Beauty and Grace", another hailed her as "Param Sundari." Meanwhile, smiley and heart emoticons also flooded the comment section of the post in abundance. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the post below:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in the period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she also was a part of the judging panel of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3. Currently, she sent the social media abuzz for her feature in the latest Netflix series titled The Fame Game.

(Image: Instagram/@MadhuriDixitNene)