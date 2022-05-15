Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit treated fans with her second single, Tu Hai Mera, on the occasion of her 55th birthday today, May 15. The peppy track is a beautiful tribute to Madhuri's fans, showcasing the diva stepping into her dancing shoes and setting the stage ablaze with her impeccable moves. The song opens up with the actor reading out the cards and wishes of her fans, and responding to them by saying, "Now, I think, I need to do something for you."

Clad in a shimmery black dress as she takes to the stage, Madhuri levels with her fans extremely excited and pumped as they groove along. The track has been written by Madhuri Dixit in collaboration with musician Raja Kumari, while the actor has bankrolled it alongside her husband Shriram Nene.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 15, Madhuri dropped the song's promo as she thanked her well-wishers for their love. She wrote, "Thanks for all your amazing birthday wishes. Wanted to thank all of you for all the love you have shown me today and throughout time. Here’s my return gift: presenting #TuHaiMera. To many more years together!." Take a look.

Fans have been showering love on Tu Hai Mera, dropping comments like, "you nailed it," "Tu Hai Mera is just fab," and "I just listened to the song and I can't express my feelings."

Meanwhile, Madhuri received the sweetest birthday wish from her husband Shriram Nene, as the latter shared a gorgeous picture of the couple and penned a heartfelt note. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together," he mentioned.

