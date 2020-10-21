Madhuri Dixit remembers 'megastar' Shammi Kapoor on his 89th birth anniversary

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit recently remembered legendary megastar, Shami Kapoor, on his 89th birth anniversary on October 21. While penning the post and recalling some of the iconic work done by the great actor, Madhuri also wrote about his on-screen charm and persona that never failed in garnering much-attention from his fans. Further, Madhuri wrote that Shami Kapoor ruled Bollywood with his aura and will always be an inspiration for generations of actors and performers to come in the entertainment industry.

Madhuri Dixit remembers Shammi Kapoor

The late actor, who ruled the entertainment industry for over six decades, is remembered for his unmatched talent. Born to Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi is regarded as one of India’s most loved actors with several successful films under his umbrella. The actor has set the high for youngsters during his film years with his acting prodigy. While portraying larger than life characters, the late actor was able to woo an entire generation with his amazing rock and roll jigs.

Remembering the megastar #ShammiKapoor ji on his birth anniversary 🙏 He ruled Bollywood with his aura & will always be an inspiration for generations of actors & performers to come. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 21, 2020

The legendary star left for his heavenly abode on August 14, 2020, at the age of 79 years due to chronic kidney failure. Shammi Kapoor made his debut in a Tamil film called Amaran. The film was very successful. He then made his debut in Hindi films with Jeewan Jyoti that came out in 1953. This film was also a super-hit. Shammi Kapoor was called Elvis Presley of India due to his uncanny resemblance.

Apart from Shammi Kapoor, Madhuri also looked back and recalled her acting journey with Rishi Kapoor. She shared a post and penned her experience of working with the late Rishi Kapoor in the film Yaraana as it clocked 25 years of its release. While sharing some stills from the film, the actress wrote about celebrating the milestone alone without the actor and late choreographer Saroj Khan who choreographed the famous track Mera Piya Ghar Aaya. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make her OTT debut with an upcoming Netflix series. The filming for this web series began in March of this year, however, the production process came to a halt after the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the government.

