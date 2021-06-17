Madhuri Dixit Responds To 13-year-old Fan's Request To Meet Her, Check Her Reply

Versatile actress Madhuri Dixit recently reacted to a beautiful note penned by a thirteen-year-old fan who wishes to meet the actress in person. The actress who has a huge fan following has been leaving a strong imprint on each one of her fans with her exemplary persona. The 13-year-old fan took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for Madhuri and called her a 'queen of expressions' while expressing her eagerness to meet her in person.

Madhuri Dixit's reply to 13-year-old fan

The heartwarming note read, “Madhuri Ma'am! I've always been a great admirer of yours! I love the way you express emotions on-screen! It's truly magical! The way you portray every character is just out of this world! And your dance puts me bereft of words! I love how grounded you are! You are undoubtedly a blessing from God! May you always find happiness and peace in whatever you may do! I really wish I could meet you and just look at your face to face! That be the most amazing thing! Love, thirteen-year-old girl!" The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress could not stop herself to reciprocate the love sent by her little fan and immediately responded to her request. "Hope we will meet one day," she wrote along with red heart emoticons.

To @MadhuriDixit from an innocent 13 year old girl!♥️🤗 pic.twitter.com/iWZKZ2PZtf — Afifa Wani (@HanaaAmir7) June 16, 2021

🙏❤️ Hope we will meet one day🤗 https://t.co/SunGfmkXQR — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene had recently called themselves ‘proud’ parents when their son Arin had graduated. They had then shared videos and pictures, expressing their delight and wishing him the best for the future. Apart from this, the couple keeps making headlines for their interesting posts. Right from sharing COVID-19 related information in a video to sending safety messages through throwback pictures and even ‘jamming together’, the duo has been spreading positivity. On the work front, Madhuri is currently busy judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen in the 2019 magnum opus film Kalank that also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

