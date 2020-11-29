Madhuri Dixit reveals favourite part of her job as she turns 'shoot mode on'; fans excited

It’s been a while since Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen on the screens, but there is good news for her fans who have been excited for her next project. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor recently returned to the sets for shooting and was excited to be back. Her announcement about the joy of working on her character left her admirers awed.

READ: Madhuri Dixit Nene Misses Family As She 'carries Post-festive Feels & Memories' To Work

Madhuri Dixit Nene excited to be back on sets

Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday shared a photograph where she was seen delightedly reading a script. In the caption, the Parinda star wrote that 'immersing and transforming' into the character was the ‘most favorite part’ of her job. She added that she was ‘forever grateful’ to turn the ‘Shoot Mode On’ as she wished her fans 'Happy Holidays.'

Immersing & transforming yourself into a character is the most favorite part of my job. Forever grateful 😇#HappyHolidays #ShootModeOn 🎬 pic.twitter.com/fPkr7Myilo — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 28, 2020

The post was enough for fans of the 53-year-old to get excited, one calling it the ‘best news ever’ and some sharing that they did not have enough patience to know what the announcement could be about. Many of them were just pleased to see Madhuri’s smile and went gaga over her beauty.

The best news EVER!!! So HAPPY to hear that #ShootModeOn 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — गलेब ❤ Katrina #Sooryavanshi #BuntyAurBabli2 🤩 (@tarahbGlebss) November 28, 2020

Oh God please grant some patience to me 🙏 I just can't wait more to see you and your work ma'am on OTT. Wish you Good Luck 🤞

Transforming' it's not difficult for you ma'am... you're amazing in your work always 🥺 — ❁𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓜𝓓𝓝❁ 🌎 (@Nikita10P) November 28, 2020

How Gorgeous are You!!😍💕 This made my Day..Thank you Ma'am..❤️😘Love always.. — Luv_Madz (@Chandrika2908) November 28, 2020

I am very, very excited to see your new movie 🎥 🙏❤️ — ⋞⋮ Ṡ Ḁ Ṙ Ḁ ⋮⋟ (@MdSr09) November 28, 2020

We also excited to watch you Madhuri ma'am — Dr.Anuja Kharat ❤️ (@DrAnujaKharat1) November 28, 2020

So elegant! #MadhuriDixit ma'am you are the prettiest woman with the most beautiful smile ever 😍❤️#Queen #MillionDollarSmile pic.twitter.com/DcNkItrgfd — 𝐀𝐛𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐯 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐠 (@Abhinav_MadzFan) November 28, 2020

READ: Madhuri Dixit Nene Commemorates International Men's Day, Says She Misses Her 'boys'

Madhuri Dixit on the professional front

Madhuri Dixit Nene last featured in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank in 2019. The actor had featured as a courtesan in the period film that also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The movie, however, did not live up to expectations at the box office.

The actor’s reunion with her dance mentor, choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away earlier this year, for the song Tabaah Ho Gaye was one of the highlights of the movie.

Earlier that year, she also featured in the multistarrer comedy Total Dhamaal, that was one of the most successful films of that year. She had reunited with her co-star of many films, Anil Kapoor, in the venture.

She had also produced the venture 15 August, a Marathi film, that released on Netflix that same year. Madhuri, along with husband Sriram Nene, also backed another Marathi film Panchak late last year.

READ: Madhuri Dixit Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Brother On Bhai Dooj

READ: Madhuri Dixit 'misses Travel' In Latest Post, Fan Asks 'Is This Place China?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.