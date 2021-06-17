Madhuri Dixit Reveals One Of Her Movies That She Would Want To See Remade; Surprises Fans

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene recently did a QnA session with questions with her fans on her own YouTube page. During the interaction, the Aaja Nachle actor revealed which film of hers she would like to remake. Her answer, for the record, was Sailaab. She then went on to say that a remake isn’t necessary as the industry needs new ideas.

Madhuri was answering questions in a rapid-fire round when she mentioned her liking for her movies. In the video, the actor spoke about movies like Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! However, she went on to reveal that it was the 1990 thriller Sailaab that she really wanted to be remade. The actor picked the thriller, keeping aside Aaja Nachle and Wajood, which were suggested by her fans. Madhuri went on to say that the movie had a very different and wonderful story.

Further explaining her choice, Madhuri talked about the film’s song Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar, which was popular then. The actor’s pick was rather surprising as the film directed by Deepak Balraj Vij was not among her best. Madhuri later went on to say that she preferred new ideas to the retelling of old stories and thus a remake wasn’t necessary.

Sailaab was one of the most forgetful Madhuri Dixit's movies. The film’s story revolved around Krishna, played by Aditya Pancholi, who suffers from memory loss. The character falls in love with Dr Sushma, played by Madhuri Dixit, and soon gets married. However, as the movie goes on, Krishna regains his memory and tries to kill Sushma.

Madhuri Dixit is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. The actor, who made her Marathi film debut in 2018 with the movie Bucket List, had started "Dance With Madhuri" in 2013 to provide dance classes. Madhuri Dixit's latest films include Total Dhamaal and Kalank which came out in 2019. In 2020, she also made her debut in singing with the English song Candle, dedicated to the COVID-19 frontline workers.

