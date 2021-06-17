Madhuri Dixit Reveals That She Can’t Stop Humming This Trending Song; Asks For Help

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is known for her iconic dance routines, opened up about her current favourite song. Speaking in a QnA video she posted on her own YouTube channel, the actor revealed that she can’t stop humming Bajre Da Sitta. She was answering questions in a rapid-fire round when she revealed the same.

The Aaja Nachle actor surprised many fans as she said Bajre Da Sitta, when asked about the song she can’t stop humming lately. Answering the question, the actor said that she can’t get the song out of her head. She revealed that the song got stuck in her head once she did an Instagram reel with the song. She went on to say that it was the strength of the folksong and tune that made the impact. She further added that she can’t get over the track and jokingly asked if anyone can help her with it.

Bajre Da Sitta, by Rashmeet Kaur, Deep Kalsi and Ikka had gone viral early this year. The remixed version of the folk song started an online trend where people did fashion transition videos with the song in the background. Madhuri Dixit Nene had joined the bandwagon by flaunting her pre and post glow up looks to the song. Sharing the reel on Instagram, she had written, "On trend with #BajreDaSitta." Madhuri Dixit's video featuring her priceless expressions had gone viral garnering over 12 million views.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who makes rare appearances on the big screen these days, had started "Dance With Madhuri" in 2013 to provide dance classes. The actor, in 2018, made her Marathi film debut with the movie Bucket List. Madhuri Dixit's movies in the last few years include Total Dhamaal and Kalank. Currently, she is a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. In 2020, she also made her debut in singing with the English song Candle, which was dedicated to the COVID-19 frontline workers.

