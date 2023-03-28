Madhuri Dixit Row And 5 Other Times Netflix Landed In Trouble For Controversial Content

Netflix recently received a legal notice from political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar over The Big Bang Theory’s opening episode of the second season for allegedly offensive and derogatory dialogues in the show against Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. Taking to Twitter, the complainant wrote, "Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar's character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women."

This is not the first time the streaming platform has got into legal trouble for controversial content. Here’s a look at the times when Netflix has been in legal soup in India.

1. Sued for vulgar, explicit content

In 2018, Attorney Harpreet S. Hora filed a petition on behalf of Justice for Rights, an NGO and sought a law or guidelines to control the content that is made available on streaming platforms. The petitioner alleged that in order to gain more subscribers and make money, Netflix and Amazon distributed vulgar, sexually explicit, pornographic, profane, violent, and morally repugnant content. The majority of the items, according to the Organization, were illegal under both the Information Technology Act and the Indian Criminal Code.

2. Lawsuit over Bad Boy Billionaires: India

The Bad Boy Billionaires: India documentary series, which was based on businessman Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy of the Sahara group, Ramalinga Raju, an IT executive, and Nirav Modi, a jeweller, was initially ordered to suspend by the Araria district court in the eastern Bihar state, in 2019. The order came after The Sahara group contended that it would harm Roy's reputation. However, the court later lifted this injunction and allowed Netflix to release the episodes.

3. Netflix’s Sacred Games in legal trouble

Netflix found itself facing a court case in 2018, when Rajeev Kumar Sinha, a member of the opposition Congress party filed a police complaint against the streaming platform and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He mentioned two problematic passages in Sacred Games in his complaint that purportedly insult the former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

4. Controversial Temple Scene in A Suitable Boy

Gaurav Tiwari, a youth representative for India's current government, filed a complaint against Netflix in 2020, claiming a scene in A Suitable Boy hurt sentiments of a particular religion. Referencing the scene where Lata, a young woman from the Hindu faith, kissed a Muslim male who served as her love interest at a Hindu temple. Furthermore, Tiwary forewarned of street protests should the streaming service continue to permit the existence of the series.

5. Crime Stories: India Detective blocked from streaming

Netflix India’s documentary Crime Stories: India Detective was blocked from streaming after the petitioner complained over the use of video footage without consent. The petitioner learned that the respondents had published a documentary in which they streamed the petitioner's interrogation and incarceration statements without his authorisation. It violated the Criminal Procedure Codes, and as a result, this publication negatively impacted his life and liberty in multiple ways.