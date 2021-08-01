Madhuri Dixit Says She Is Thankful For The Struggles: Shares A Beachy Photo In Latest Post

Madhuri Dixit Nene has had a huge fan base ever since she joined the film industry. The actor, who is known for bringing her roles to life and her commendable dance moves, is also an active user of the social media platform Instagram. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Abodh in 1984 and had her breakthrough in 1988 with the film Tezaab. Since then, she has been at the peak of her career. The Dhak Dhak girl recently shared how grateful she is to have had struggled in her life.

Madhuri Dixit says she is thankful for her struggles in the latest post

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently took to her Instagram handle to share how she is grateful for her struggles and is happy in her life. She shared a picture from one of her Island getaways on the photo-sharing platform. In the photo, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor was wearing a blue and white coloured off-shoulder maxi dress. She completed her look with blue coloured glasses, and left her hair open. Madhuri kept her makeup at a minimum and posed with both her hands resting on her waist. In the background, a serene oceanic view was seen. In the caption, the actor wrote, "I’m thankful for the struggles that made me the person I am today 😌".

Madhuri Dixit boasts of over 25.7 million followers on Instagram. The actor's recent post garnered over 544 thousand hits and four thousand comments. Madhuri's fans showered her with red heart and fire emoticons.

Madhuri Dixit: a Beach Girl

According to Madhuri Dixit's Instagram, it can be said that the actor is a beach lover. A few months ago, Madhuri Dixit also had an island getaway with her family. She recently shared a photo from her beach outing. In the photo, the Kalank actor was seen wearing a black coloured outfit and a blue cap. She also had a pair of black goggles as seen in the photo. In the caption, the Aaja Nachle actor wrote, "Getting some Vitamin Sea 😉".

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the films Kalank and Total Dhamaal. The actor is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane. She will also be seen in her digital debut Finding Anamika.

