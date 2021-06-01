Madhuri Dixit Says She's 'missing Outdoors' With Pics Of Her Taking 'vitamin D Therapy'

Madhuri Dixit recently shared that she was missing being outdoors. On May 31, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with her pet dog, Carmello. As mentioned in Madhuri Dixit's Instagram caption, the Aaja Nachle actor shared that she was absorbing vitamin D in these images. She wrote, "Vitamin D therapy with #Carmello 🌤️🐶

#MissingOutdoors".

Madhuri Dixit takes Vitamin D therapy

As seen in Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post, the actor sported a peach polka dotted design top. She paired the tee ensemble with black pants. Madhuri Dixit also donned a straw hat and tinted sunglasses. Here, she posed sitting on the stairs of a wooden cabin. In this sunkissed picture, Dixit's pet dog Carmello is seen sitting on the actor's lap. In the second image, Madhuri posed solo sitting on the stairs.

Fans' reactions

Madhuri Dixit's fans and followers were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Looking so pretty", while another added, "Your dog 🐕 is very cute mam". A fan commented, "Awww Soooo cute and adorable". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Madhuri Dixit's latest news

The star's son Arin Nene graduated in 2021. Celebrating his milestone, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video of the ceremony. She shared a couple of pics and videos from the graduation ceremony. Dixit also penned a lengthy note dedicated to Arin.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram note read as,

A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors 🎓 Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork , and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always. #ProudParent #ClassOf2021 #GraduationDay

