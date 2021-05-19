Madhuri Dixit Shares 5 Ways To Stay Motivated And Engaged During COVID-19 Lockdown

Madhuri Dixit is here to rescue her fans from boredom during lockdown. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared ways people can tackle boredom. Along with these tips, Madhuri Dixit also shared small video clips and pictures with her family demonstrating how she herself uses these tips as she is quarantining with her family and loved ones.

Madhuri Dixit suggests 5 ways to curb boredom in quarantine

COVID-19’s second wave doubled the number of cases in no time. This led to the government applying severe restrictions and lockdown was announced in several states. Hence many people are once again confined to their houses and trying to stay safe amidst the growing infection rate. So, to curb boredom during this lockdown, Madhuri Dixit has suggested five effective ways.

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and shared a video of herself shared how one can keep themselves engaged at home during quarantine. The video starts with Madhuri Dixit suggesting, ‘Cook up a storm in the kitchen’. The suggestion came with a video of her and her husband showcasing a dish they cooked together. The next suggestion on this list was, ‘Movie marathons with family’.

This suggestion was accompanied by a selfie featuring Madhuri Dixit with her elder son and her husband. Madhuri Dixit’s next suggestion on this list was to follow one’s passion projects during the quarantine. The Bollywood actor then shared that her passion projects are reading, dancing, and gardening. Just like the previous suggestions, this tip also featured a few clips of Dixit performing these activities.

The fourth suggestion in this video was, ‘spend quality time’ with your family and loved ones. In the video, Madhuri is playing with her dog and celebrating a festival with her family. The last but not the least suggestion on this list was, ‘Stay fit and motivated’. Along with this video, Madhuri wrote, “How are you guys staying motivated? #StayHomeStaySafe”. Madhuri’s fans were quick to support her suggestion with plenty of likes and comments. Watch Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram video about, ‘How to keep yourself engaged at home during lockdown’ and also take a look at some of the comments it received.

IMAGE: MADHURI DIXIT’S INSTAGRAM

