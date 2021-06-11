Madhuri Dixit Shares Cute Reel With Pet Carmello; Says, 'dog Parents Would Relate'

Madhuri Dixit Nene is a proud parent of two children. In addition to being an actor, she is also a "dog parent". The actor, who lost one dog named Riya a few years earlier, was hesitant to have a new pet. But they still went ahead and looked for dogs up for adoption. Madhuri and her family had an instant connection to Carmello, and now he has become a part of their family.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram reel: "dog parents will relate", says the actor

Madhuri's latest reel on Instagram is with her dog Carmello. The short reel begins with Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene opening the door, and their dog Carmello is jumping and wagging his tail in glee. As soon as the door opens, Carmello went straight to Madhuri and enjoyed a few cuddles.

The dog did not leave Madhuri's side and indulged in some more playtime with her. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! actor is seen coming home from work, she is dressed in a black blazer and pants, with a grey undershirt and black glasses. She added the song I'm So Excited by Zoom. The song echoed the cute dog's mood at seeing Madhuri back home from work. The reel has over 200K likes and over a thousand comments. Fans dropped bundles of red heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis for the cute interaction.

A look at Madhuri's professional ventures

Since 2007, she is seen scantily on the big screen. Madhuri Dixit Nene started "Dance With Madhuri" in 2013 to provide dance classes and also one-on-one classes. She made her Marathi film debut in 2018 with the Bucket List. Since then she has acted in a few films like Total Dhamaal and Kalank. Currently, she is seen on the small screen as a judge for the dance reality show Dance Deewane. In 2020, she made her singing debut with the English song Candle which is dedicated to the COVID-19 frontline workers. Madhuri Dixit Nene was awarded the Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 2018 for her contribution to the field of arts and films in India.

(Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram)

