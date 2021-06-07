Madhuri Dixit Shares Glimpse Of Her Weekend With Husband Shriram Nene; See Pic

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is often seen sharing pictures and videos from her personal as well as her work life. The actor is usually seen spending her weekends at home with her family. She recently shared a picture of herself spending time with her husband while they were jamming. Here's a picture of Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene strumming a guitar.

Madhuri Dixit shared her weekend glimpse with her husband

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her husband. She was seen sitting at the back while her husband was seen playing his guitar and singing a song. The couple was dressed in casual outfits while spending time with the family. The actor wrote that they were all jamming together. She also added that this was one of her favourite ways to unwind with her family. Check out.

Reactions to Madhuri Dixit's photo with her husband

As soon as Madhuri Dixit shared the picture, her fans wrote all things nice in the comments section. They wrote that the couple looked beautiful with each other and are so in love. Fans also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments left by fans and followers on Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram photo.

Image source: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

A sneak peek into Madhuri Dixit's Instagram account

Earlier, Madhuri shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She wore a red saree with a colourful pallu. She paired her saree with a red and green heavy neckpiece and tied her hair in a bun. In her caption, she wrote, "La vie en rouge."

She also shared a video of herself dancing with the guest choreographers on her show Dance Deewane. The actor was seen grooving to Bole Chudiya song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They performed the viral routine of Regina Eigbe. Madhuri mentioned that the video was filmed in between shots. She wore a blue lehenga and braided her hair in the episode. Here are Madhuri Dixit's latest posts from her Instagram.

Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

