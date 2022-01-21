Madhuri Dixit Shares Glimpses Of Date Night With Husband Shriram Nene; See Pic

Madhuri Dixit often shares glimpses from her life on social media and recently posted a Flashback Friday post with her husband, Shriram Nene. In the post, she emphasised the importance of having the right person by your side at all times and fans poured in love for the happy couple. The duo recently celebrated their 22nd anniversary together and netizens poured in wishes for them.

Madhuri Dixit shares romantic picture with husband Shriram Nene

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself and Shriram Nene as she penned down a cute note for her followers. In the picture, the duo appears to be at a restaurant and are twinning in black. They seem to have enjoyed a romantic dinner as several colourful flowers can be seen on the table, with the couple smiling from ear to ear. The caption read, "It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you ❤️ #FlashbackFriday."

Have a look at the post here

Madhuri often shares pictures of herself and Nene online and did so on January 7, 2022, as well, as she celebrated flashback Friday. The duo could be seen in an aeroplane, once again twinning in black. In the caption of the post, the actor called her husband her 'bae' and fans hailed the couple. The duo tied the knot in October 1999 and have welcomed two sons into the world together, Arin and Ramayan.

The actor once shared a throwback picture of her and her husband 'jamming together'. She could be seen in a white and seas green outfit, while Nene played the guitar. The two seemed to have an enjoyable musical evening together and Dixit called it her 'Sunday Mood'. Her caption read, "Jamming together... One of my favourite ways to unwind 😇🎶 #WeekendVibes #SundayMood"

Nene also often shared glimpses of his family life with netizens and made a creative video montage on the occasion of his and Dixit's anniversary. Calling his wife the 'most beautiful woman in the universe' he extended his wishes to her on their special day. His caption read, "Time flies when you're having fun and that's exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I've spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I'm so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here's to many great years ahead."

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene