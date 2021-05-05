Madhuri Dixit Shares Pic With Sriram Nene, Says, 'Hold Your Loved Ones Closer Than Ever'

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her husband Sriram Nene. The Kalank actor is seen holding her husband and posing for the cameras with a big smile.

"Hold your loved ones closer than ever #MayThe4thBeWithYou," Madhuri wrote. ‘May the 4th be with you,’ had originated from the iconic catchphrase ‘May the Force be with you,' from the science fiction franchise — Star Wars, that is celebrated on May 4 every year.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Cute." While her fans dropped heart emojis and called them a perfect couple.

Madhuri Dixit married Sriram Nene in 1999. Born in London, Nene is a Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Healthcare Innovator from Los Angeles. The couple stayed in Denver, Colorado, before moving to India in 2011. They have two sons named Arin and Ryan.

Earlier, Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing the same with her audience on Instagram, the actor shared a picture post on Monday along with a request. In the photo, a masked Madhuri can be seen glancing at the camera while, presumably, a healthcare worker's gloved hands can be seen administering the vaccine dose.

"Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you (sic)." She also added, "Stay Home Stay Safe" via a hashtag.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the film Kalank, directed by Abhishek Verma. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles and it received negative reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Madhuri Dixit is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.